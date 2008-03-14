How Many Lifehacker Posts Do You Want Per Day?

Time for a quick break from the life hackin' to get your opinion, dear readers. Do we post too many items here per day? Too few? Is it just right? After the jump, please indulge us with your thoughts on the matter.

Note: Right now we publish about 19 posts a day on the front page. Our top stories (available as a feed), contains about 6 items per day. A single feature story gets published per weekday (also available as a feed).

This poll refers to the total number of posts we put out per day.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Thanks for your time answering this quick poll, and letting any other opinions about post counts fly in the comments. As always, we're trying to make the site work as best it can for you.