How Many Hours Do You Sleep at Night?

Wired News reports on a recent survey of 1,000 people in which the participants reported getting an average of six hours and 40 minutes of sleep on weeknights. The same participants estimated they would need around 40 more minutes of sleep to perform their best at work, and almost one-third of the participants admitted to falling asleep or becoming very sleepy at work at some point in the last month. We all know how important sleep is to increased productivity at work and all-around happiness and well-being, so clearly many of us are facing some serious sleep debt. We've asked this once before at the end of a related post, but in light of the findings reported on in the Wired article, we're curious:

The article goes on to point out that much of the reason workers are getting less sleep is that workdays are getting longer, meaning we're trying to squeeze in the same amount of time for ourselves and our families. As we've seen in the past, most of our readers are working over the traditional 40 hours per week, with a significant chunk working well over 50 (feel free to add your work-week to the still-open poll if you haven't already). On the other hand, if your lack of sleep is caused by trouble sleeping, check out our top 10 ways to sleep smarter or better—better sleep could be just a matter of tensing up and repeating "the".