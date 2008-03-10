How Do You Reclaim Your Time and Attention?

If your everyday activities are not providing you with any value, skip them, says 43Folders blogger Merlin Mann. How do you determine what time is wasted and what time is valuable? Use tricks (life hacks) to take shortcuts through time consuming processes. When it comes to your online communications, disable email so that you can stay focused on the tasks at hand. Use email filters that enable you to promote only the most important messages to the top of your Inbox. Don't let people boss you around. What tips have you integrated into your routine to take back that precious time? Share your secrets in the comments.