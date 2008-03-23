How Do You Develop Muscle Mass?

Weblog Ririan Project shares good advice on how to build up muscle mass in no time. Protein consumption is an important part of the mix.

Muscle = protein. In order for muscle tissue to repair itself after your weight-training sessions it needs an abundance of protein.

Good sources of protein include eggs, chicken, cheese, and seafood.