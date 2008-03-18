How Do You Control Your Cravings?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader's Digest rounds up 10 tips to control your cravings and stay on point with your diet, including a simple and excellent craving killer: a handful of nuts and water.

Go nuts. Drink two glasses of water and eat an ounce of nuts (6 walnuts, 12 almonds or 20 peanuts). Within 20 minutes, this can extinguish your craving and dampen your appetite by changing your body chemistry, says RD's "Health IQ" columnist Michael F. Roizen, MD.

The article includes several other tips for curbing your cravings, from brushing your teeth to de-stressing. If your cravings are strong and persistent, you may also want to find out what your cravings are telling you and supplement your diet with the missing ingredients. Let's hear your favourite craving-killers in the comments.

10 Ways to Control Your Cravings [Reader's Digest]

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    I use a form of emotional acupressure called EFT to control my cravings. It helps reduce the cravings and also get to the emotional issues driving the behaviour.

