Did you know there are more ways to read RSS content than with Bloglines or Google Reader? MakeUseOf suggest fourteen other ways to maximise sites that have RSS, from utilising previously mentioned FeedJournal to reading RSS content via IM with FeedCrier. Alternatively, for sites that offer RSS feeds but no direct email subscriptions, SendMeRSS is a great way to get that content delivered directly to your inbox. How do you consume or distribute your RSS content outside of the standard feed readers? Share your favorite RSS tools and tricks in the comments.
How Do You Consume or Distribute Your RSS Content?
Comments
I don't like to spend hours online looking at the monitor this is why I use the Feedjournal (www.feedjournal.com). I can create my own newspaper and read it at my own leisure off-line.
I've even created an RSS paper others can read and enjoy at www.libertynewsprint.com