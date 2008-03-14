Hide Cords in Plain Sight with FlatWire

If you hate cord clutter but don't have the DIY chops to run wiring through your walls or your crown molding, FlatWire is a paper-thin wire you install directly on your wall and then paint over. Aftering you've installed and painted over the FlatWire, it's supposed to be virtually invisible. The catch: It's not cheap, at $US37 for 25 feet of speaker wire, for example, plus the price of connectors, which run about $25. But then sometimes decluttering your mess of wires comes at a price. If you don't feel like unfurling your big money wad for the FlatWire, check out our top 10 ways to get cables under control on the cheap.