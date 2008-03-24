Heat-Map Your Schedule to Boost Productivity

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Plan your days productively with personal development weblog APPD's productivity heat map. When the wheel is red, you're at your most productive; when it's green, you're unable to focus or be creative. The goal is to record your natural rhythm and learn how long you can sustain your focus until you need to take a breather.

Knowing what your rhythm is allows you to plan the right tasks for the right times. I think a lot of personal planners miss this and people look at all chunks of time as being equal. All chunks of time are not equal!

By applying this chart methodology to your everyday tasks, you can figure out when you're most productive and ensure that you get the most done during the right times of the day.

