Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Heat Map Google Hits for a Search Term by Country


Google expert Philipp Lenssen has come up with a brilliant spreadsheet that creates a world map coloured by how often a term gets Googled by country. Data nerds will love this: The sheet dynamically pulls in the number of results for a given search term and updates a map widget with colours representing the totals. After the jump, check out what the map looks like for a search for "lifehacker."

To map your own search term of interest, make an editable copy of this spreadsheet and enter your keyword in the bottom left cell. Google data nerds, hit up Phillip's original post for a full explanation of how this works. Really cool stuff.

Creating a Googleshare Map With Google Spreadsheets [Google Blogoscoped]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles