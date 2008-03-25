Heat Map Google Hits for a Search Term by Country



Google expert Philipp Lenssen has come up with a brilliant spreadsheet that creates a world map coloured by how often a term gets Googled by country. Data nerds will love this: The sheet dynamically pulls in the number of results for a given search term and updates a map widget with colours representing the totals. After the jump, check out what the map looks like for a search for "lifehacker."

To map your own search term of interest, make an editable copy of this spreadsheet and enter your keyword in the bottom left cell. Google data nerds, hit up Phillip's original post for a full explanation of how this works. Really cool stuff.