Grocery List for Smart Eating at Work?

The New York Times taps registered dietician Marissa Lippert for 10 picks of the all-around best (read: healthy) snack foods you can stockpile in your desk or office refrigerator at work. The list covers the gauntlet, from granola bars to chocolate to popcorn, but guarantees a healthier version of the snack than you're probably used to (provided you keep your portions under control). Hit the original post for the Times' 10 best picks, and when you're finished come on back and share your favourite and legitimately healthy work snacks in the comments—just be sure to steer clear of those 12 healthy foods that aren't.