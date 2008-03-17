The RACV is warning motorists that they may be at risk of a house break-in if their GPS system is stolen from their car. Since most GPS units have a "navigate to home" function, it would be simple enough to work out where the owner lives. Apparently someone in the UK lost a sports car that way, but I'd rate it as pretty unlikely unless your car is far from home when they steal your GPS. If it looks like you are on holidays, that always makes your home more vulnerable for a breakin - which is why you should get someone to collect your mail and put your bins out while you're away.