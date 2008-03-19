Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Edit or add new locations to Google Maps

google_map_edit.pngGoogle has added the ability for users in Australia, New Zealand and the US to edit business listings in Google Maps. But perhaps more interestingly, it's going down the path of user generated content by allowing users to put new locations on Google Maps.

It was already possible to move map markers to correct the location of a home or business, but now anyone with a Google account can add information about businesses such as name, address, phone number, website, or business category, and even mark a business for deletion if it's closed down.

Businesses who have uploaded or edited their own details in the Local Business Centre remain in control of their listings.

Users will also be able to add new locations to Google Maps, including businesses, landmarks or even points of interest by clicking the "add a place to the map" link. Moderators will be approving user added content, but Google is promising that "within moments of adding, others around the world will be able to search for your contributions."

Helping you to make your mark on Google [Google Australia Official Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles