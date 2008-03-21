Get Your March Madness Fix Anywhere, Anytime

March Madness is in full swing, so if you're keen on catching and staying on top of all the action as it happens, don't forget that you can catch the games live online this year, either through your browser from CBS or with the freeware application, Joost. Alternately, you can follow the scores and fill out your own bracket with the Google Docs NCAA tournament bracket.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink