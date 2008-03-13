Get your credit card interest rate lowered

Most columnists writing about how to get out of credit card debt advocate asking your credit card company to reduce the interest rate you're paying. Ever wondered how you'd go about actually making that request?

CBCNews in the US approached 10 shoppers and asked them to ask for a reduction by following a simple script - and six of the 10 got a yes from their credit card company.

The script was pretty simple: "I think I've been a good customer. I'd like to stay with you, but I really want you to lower the rate on my card. Can you help me?" If the operator said they couldn't help, the callers were advised to ask for a supervisor, and repeat their request.

Sounds like if you have the moxey, it might work. If you try it, let us know how you get on. Worst that can happen is you get a no, right?

Skeptics surprised after negotiating lower credit card rate [CBCNews via Consumerist]

