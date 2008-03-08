Get Things Done with Quicksilver and GeekTool

Blogger Leo Babauta rounds up five great GTD applications for the Mac, then finishes off the post highlighting his own homespun setup, which uses a combination of the Quicksilver append action and the text-embedded desktop tool, GeekTool. When all is said and done, this setup will allow you to quickly and easily add tasks to your to-do lists through Quicksilver without losing focus on what you're doing, then display those items on your desktop for easy reviewing with GeekTool. It's a simple but effective setup, so if that sounds appealing to you, head over to Zen Habits for a full introduction.