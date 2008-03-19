Get Things Done with Bi-Modal Work Styles

A big part of staying productive at work involves making conscious decisions about when you're focusing on a task to the exclusion of everything else and when you're open to interruptions. Author Tim Ferriss interviewed me recently about my bi-modal work style, which can apply to anyone who's online and at a computer all day long:
Basically, I've got two modes of work: loose/open, and focused/closed. When I'm in "open" mode, my instant messenger status is set to available, I'm surfing, writing, checking email, coding, listening to music with lyrics—getting things done, but in a multitasking way, open to interruptions and tangents.
When I'm in focused/closed mode, I shut down IM, stop checking email, close any windows I'm not using, switch to my ambient music playlist, set a timer, and plow through whatever I've got to get done. Typically I go into closed mode when I'm on deadline, or feel like too much time has passed since I checked off something really important on my list.
If you can forgive that shamelessly self-referential act of quoting myself, tell me: what different modes of work are you in during the day? How and when do you move between them? Give it up in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink