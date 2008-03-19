Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Get Things Done with Bi-Modal Work Styles

A big part of staying productive at work involves making conscious decisions about when you're focusing on a task to the exclusion of everything else and when you're open to interruptions. Author Tim Ferriss interviewed me recently about my bi-modal work style, which can apply to anyone who's online and at a computer all day long:

Basically, I've got two modes of work: loose/open, and focused/closed. When I'm in "open" mode, my instant messenger status is set to available, I'm surfing, writing, checking email, coding, listening to music with lyrics—getting things done, but in a multitasking way, open to interruptions and tangents.

When I'm in focused/closed mode, I shut down IM, stop checking email, close any windows I'm not using, switch to my ambient music playlist, set a timer, and plow through whatever I've got to get done. Typically I go into closed mode when I'm on deadline, or feel like too much time has passed since I checked off something really important on my list.

If you can forgive that shamelessly self-referential act of quoting myself, tell me: what different modes of work are you in during the day? How and when do you move between them? Give it up in the comments.

Interview with Gina Trapani, Founder of Lifehacker - Morning Routine, Little Hacks with Big Results, and More... [The Blog of Tim Ferriss]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles