Get Things Done in Gmail with GTDInbox

All platforms with Firefox: Previously mentioned Firefox extension GTDGmail has been revamped, renamed, and relaunched as GTDInbox 2.0, and it's still a fantastic way to organize your email using the Getting Things Done system. GTDInbox sets up labels like Next Actions, Waiting On, and Someday in your Gmail and adds mechanisms to quickly categorize and review your messages the David Allen way. GTDInbox is smart: If you have a message labelled "Next Action" and then label it "Finished," it automatically removes the action label. GTDGmail can turn starred messages into next actions automatically.

It also lets you review actions by date—what's been around less than a week, longer than a week, longer than a month, and longer than three months. GTDInbox is so good it's a convincing case against separating email from to-do's. The GTDInbox extension is a free download (donations accepted) for all platforms running Firefox, and it plays nice with our own Better Gmail 2 (just be sure to uncheck Folders4Gmail option for now.)