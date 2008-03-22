Get Things Done by Recognising Good Enough

If you're the type who strives for perfection in everything you do, weblog Lifehack.org suggests that you might benefit a great deal from recognising when you've taken a project to "good enough."

It can be hard to accept imperfections, though. We all want to shine, and often feel that we won't be recognised unless our work is absolutely flawless. Yet there are plenty of examples where this isn't the case.

The post details methods for planning to good enough, along with how to cope with working until good enough rather than perfection and maintain confidence in your work. Are you a "good enough" type, or is it perfection all the way for you? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments. Photo by macrophile.