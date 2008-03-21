Get the Most from Your Rechargeable Batteries

Blogger Jeff Atwood has been rolling with rechargable batteries since the late 90s, and after a bit of research he delves into the finer points of making the most of your rechargeable batteries, from choosing the longest lasting batteries to finding the best types of chargers. In both cases, Atwood highlights the tools that will give you the most bang for your buck. Whether you're keen on rechargeable batteries but quickly draining batteries have you questioning your rechargeable ways, or you want to start saving money and the environment by switching to rechargeable, this post is a must-read.
Something to consider here in Australia is that high temperatures dramatically increase the discharge rate of your rechargeable batteries, so don't leave your camera in the car on a hot day!
Great to see the Maha Powerex products getting the recognition they deserve in the US comments. I went searching for them Powerex products 2 years ago to feed my Canon S2IS and found they weren't available in Australia. We talked with Maha, and became their Australian distributor :)
We also talked to LaCrosse about distributing the BC-900 featured in the article, but it does not meet C-Tick approval, so they can't be sold here in Oz.