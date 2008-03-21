Get the Most from Your Rechargeable Batteries

Blogger Jeff Atwood has been rolling with rechargable batteries since the late 90s, and after a bit of research he delves into the finer points of making the most of your rechargeable batteries, from choosing the longest lasting batteries to finding the best types of chargers. In both cases, Atwood highlights the tools that will give you the most bang for your buck. Whether you're keen on rechargeable batteries but quickly draining batteries have you questioning your rechargeable ways, or you want to start saving money and the environment by switching to rechargeable, this post is a must-read.