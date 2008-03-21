Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Get the Most from Your Rechargeable Batteries

Blogger Jeff Atwood has been rolling with rechargable batteries since the late 90s, and after a bit of research he delves into the finer points of making the most of your rechargeable batteries, from choosing the longest lasting batteries to finding the best types of chargers. In both cases, Atwood highlights the tools that will give you the most bang for your buck. Whether you're keen on rechargeable batteries but quickly draining batteries have you questioning your rechargeable ways, or you want to start saving money and the environment by switching to rechargeable, this post is a must-read.

Adventures in Rechargeable Batteries [Coding Horror]

Comments

  • Jeff Guest

    Something to consider here in Australia is that high temperatures dramatically increase the discharge rate of your rechargeable batteries, so don't leave your camera in the car on a hot day!

    Great to see the Maha Powerex products getting the recognition they deserve in the US comments. I went searching for them Powerex products 2 years ago to feed my Canon S2IS and found they weren't available in Australia. We talked with Maha, and became their Australian distributor :)
    We also talked to LaCrosse about distributing the BC-900 featured in the article, but it does not meet C-Tick approval, so they can't be sold here in Oz.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles