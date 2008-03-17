Get Printable Wikipedia Article Summaries with Lexisum



When you need a quick explanation about something from the Wikipedia but don't want all the formatting, images, and steps it takes to search the site, head over to Lexisum, a Wikipedia lookup webapp. Enter your term into Lexisum, which searches the Wikipedia as you type and fetches the relevant parts of article results immediately, without refreshing the page. Lexisum seems to grab the first few paragraphs or so of an article and displays it in straight text that you can preview at various sizes, colours, and fonts and print. Overall, a handy tool for fast Wikipedia lookups without the bells and whistles.