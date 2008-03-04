Get Podcasts by Email for Automatic Delivery

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iTunes, Amarok, or any podcast aggregator of your choice—they do a great job of fetching and organising your favorite periodic mp3s, but what if you just have one or two shows you occasionally listen to? The Geeks are Sexy blog recommends using an Rss-to-email service to have your podcasts sent directly to your email. For podcasts that regularly turn out smaller mp3 files, it's a feasible solution, and it gets you the shows immediately, rather than relying on your memory or an always-open pod-catcher to check for them. Better still, users of Gmail and other web-based email can often play the files directly from the message with built-in players. For another podcast alternative, try using Netvibes as your aggregator.

Have podcasts delivered directly to your email [Geeks are Sexy]

