Get More Work Space with Writing Room 4 Google Documents

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Writing Room 4 Google Documents Greasemonkey script makes it possible to toggle and hide the logo and whitespace above the functional toolbar on a writing and editing page in Google Documents. Those with smaller screens and lesser resolutions will appreciate the extra writing space this little script grants them, but it could help anyone looking for a more distraction-free screen—especially combined with Firefox's full-screen mode. The toolbar toggle doesn't work with spreadsheets or slideshow editing, but an intrepid JavaScript hacker can probably fix that in a few minutes. Writing Room 4 Google Documents is a free download, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey (or Safari with Greasekit) to use.