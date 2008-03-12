Get More of Your Paycheck into Savings

The Simple Dollar finance blog tackles a reader's call for help on how to chip away at her household's paycheque-to-paycheque habit and start really saving away money. In six pretty easy steps, Trent explains how you can carve out money, put it somewhere you can't get to it, and do that every month. The first important step:

Set up a savings account in a separate place that isn't easy to access. I find that online banks like ING Direct are a great place to do this, as the money in this account can be accessed if you take the time to log on and execute the transfer, but you can't easily just write a check or use a card to drain it of money, plus you can set up sub accounts for each of your savings goals.

By the end of the list, the "fat" has been trimmed off your spending habits, and you're putting away exactly that much moolah every week/month. How did you set up your own saving habit, and how do you keep it going? Share your saving stories in the comments.