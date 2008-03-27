Get Full File Access to Windows Mobile Devices with Mocha FTP Server

Windows Mobile/Pocket PC only: Get access to all of your Windows Mobile or Pocket PC device's files with Mocha FTP Server, a (newly) free utility. Simply load and run the software on your mobile device, point a browser or FTP client on a networked computer to the address it provides, and you can do what you want with pictures, music, and other files. You can get pretty fancy if you want, setting up multiple users with different rights, time-outs, and more. Mocha FTP Server is a free download for Windows Mobile and Pocket PC devices; once you hit the registration screen, enter "freeware" for a licence name and "111425" for a code.