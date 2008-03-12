Get free wireless at 10 Sydney's libraries

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Sydney Wi-Fi users will be able to take advantage of free Wi-Fi access at 10 libraries across the city in a council scheme announced today. The libraries, mostly in CBD or inner city areas, are encouraging locals to bring their laptops in to use the new service, which starts this week.

The libraries offering Wi-Fi are:

  • Customs House, 31 Alfred Street, Circular Quay
  • Glebe, 186 Glebe Point Road, Glebe
  • Haymarket, 744 George Street, Sydney
  • Kings Cross, Level 1, 50-52 Darlinghurst Road, Kings Cross
  • Newtown, 8-10 Brown Street, Newtown
  • Ultimo, Level 1, Ultimo Community Centre, 40 William Henry Street, Ultimo
  • Waterloo, Waterloo Town Hall, 770 Elizabeth Street, Waterloo
  • Surry Hills Library Link, Northcott Centre, Belvoir Street, Surry Hills
  • Town Hall Library Link, Level 1, Town Hall House, 456 Kent Street, Sydney

  • John Guest

    Thanks for the list. Also the state library has free wi-fi that you can use (I think you might have to be a member, but that is free) and it's a great library.

