Get Free Food by Signing Up for Restaurant "E-Clubs"

US-centric: Few people willingly sign up to get more ad pitches in their inbox, but doing so at a few restaurant websites can net you some decent free food. If you're willing to delete, file, or click an "unsubscribe" link with the inevitable "Come and visit us!" emails, here's a few examples of what can be had, according to the CyberNet blog:

  • Cold Stone Creamery - Free ice cream on your birthday after joining their birthday club
  • TGI Friday's - Free appetizer after joining Friday's E-Club
  • Red Lobster - Purchase 2 entrees and get a free appetizer or dessert after joining "The Club"

Head to CyberNet to see three more offerings. Found your own worth-the-hassle freebie from a restaurant, chain or otherwise? Share the wealth in the comments.

