Get Extensive Tooltips on Media Files with MediaInfo

Windows only: Freeware utility MediaInfo adds a wealth of information to the file tooltips—the boxes you see when mousing over a file&mash;for a range of video and audio files. It works similarly to previously mentioned Infotag Magic, and for those working a decent amount with video and audio conversion programs, MediaInfo can help cut back on file confusion and give you a heads-up on a file's resolution and size. MediaInfo is a free download for Windows XP and earlier only.