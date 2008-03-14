Get Extensive Tooltips on Media Files with MediaInfo

Windows only: Freeware utility MediaInfo adds a wealth of information to the file tooltips—the boxes you see when mousing over a file&mash;for a range of video and audio files. It works similarly to previously mentioned Infotag Magic, and for those working a decent amount with video and audio conversion programs, MediaInfo can help cut back on file confusion and give you a heads-up on a file's resolution and size. MediaInfo is a free download for Windows XP and earlier only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink