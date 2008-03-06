Get Better Word Translations with Wikipedia

Lifehacker reader Rodrigo writes in with advice on how to do one better than the very literal word-to-word translators available out there. What's the problem, you might ask? Well, you might want the Spanish word for "foundation," as in the base of a building, but most translators will give you "fundación," as in charitable organizations, when you really want "cimentación." In these cases, Rodrigo says:

I just look up the word or phrase in Wikipedia and then click the name of the language that I want to translate it to on the left sidebar (where it says languages). This takes you to the page of the concept you were looking for in any desired language. The title of this page is usually the correct translation.

Nice use of available resources, and a good way for those learning the language to avoid embarrassing misunderstandings (or red marks on graded papers).