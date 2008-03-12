Get Administrator Access Without the Hassle with Sudo for Windows

Windows only: Sudo for Windows is an alternative for those with programs they often have to "Run as Administrator" in Windows XP or Vista, but offers a more convenient and accessible way of getting there. Rather than having to know an administrative password, "SudoWin" lets you use your own Windows password to elevate your privileges, and doesn't tie your account to the administrator's data folders when you log in. A handy tool to have around when you need it, and it runs from a right-click context item. Sudo for Windows is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Joe!