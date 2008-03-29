Get a Simple Visual Effects Menu in Hardy Heron

If you're already rocking the Hardy Heron/8.04 beta of the upcoming Ubuntu Linux release, or you plan to upgrade next month, the Tombuntu blog points out a small change in how to access customised window and desktop effects from the "Preferences->Appearance" menu. To get a simple options interface, you simply install the "Simple Compiz Config Settings Manager" ( sudo apt-get install simple-ccsm from the command line). Those who like their hundreds of visual preferences laid out for them can still install the compizconfig-settings-manager to get an "Advanced Desktop Effects Settings" menu installed.