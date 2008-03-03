Free copy of Neil Gaiman's American Gods

To celebrate the seventh birthday of his blog, author Neil Gaiman (who wrote Stardust, which was recently turned into a movie) ran a poll on his website asking readers to nominate one of his novels to make available for free download.

He asked readers to vote for the book they'd most like to offer someone who hadn't read any of his books before - and they voted for his book American Gods.

It's now online and available for download all this month - if you haven't read it, check it out. It's a great read. Although personally speaking I'd rather read it in dead tree format. I know, I'm old fashioned. :)