Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Free copy of Neil Gaiman's American Gods

merkin.pngTo celebrate the seventh birthday of his blog, author Neil Gaiman (who wrote Stardust, which was recently turned into a movie) ran a poll on his website asking readers to nominate one of his novels to make available for free download.
He asked readers to vote for the book they'd most like to offer someone who hadn't read any of his books before - and they voted for his book American Gods.
It's now online and available for download all this month - if you haven't read it, check it out. It's a great read. Although personally speaking I'd rather read it in dead tree format. I know, I'm old fashioned. :)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles