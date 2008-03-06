Fly for Free by Choosing Overbooked Flights

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Dumb Little Man blog posts up a healthy portion of tips for those with flexible schedules and a desire to fly for free by booking themselves on overbooked flights. Along with pointing to a web site that details how many seats are left on certain flights, guest blogger Clay Collins suggests keeping your luggage light to up your chances at scoring a free flight voucher:

Sometimes finding volunteers is like pulling teeth, but if the competition is fierce, airlines tend to prefer volunteers who don't have checked baggage. On a similar note, one of the few downsides to getting bumped is the extra opportunity for the airline to lose your checked luggage. Try to stick to carry-on bags. If you can leave the turbo deluxe hair dryer and extra set of golf clubs at home, do so.

Have any of our own frugal/flexible readers had any success intentionally getting bumped to score free tickets/vouchers? Offer up a little air travel advice in the comments. Photo by jetalone.

How to Score Free Airline Vouchers by Reserving Overbooked Flights [Dumb Little Man]

