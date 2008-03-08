Flip Your Motivation Techniques with "Loss Aversion"

Productivity guru Merlin Mann grabs a keen idea from an NPR story about weight loss techniques and applies it to the other things he (and most of us) need to mentally push ourselves into doing. The basic concept: Take something you'd normally consider a positive "earning" or "savings," and flip it into a loss you want to avoid. His example:

I wonder if a gym membership might be even more motivating if you received a daily email updating you on the wasted dollars you'd spent by not working out in the last n days.

Which is completely possible with future-mailing services or organisational tools like Sandy . How would you (or have you already) motivate yourself using loss avoidance instead of non-threatening positives? Share your theories and techniques in the comments.