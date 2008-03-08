Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Flip Your Motivation Techniques with "Loss Aversion"

Productivity guru Merlin Mann grabs a keen idea from an NPR story about weight loss techniques and applies it to the other things he (and most of us) need to mentally push ourselves into doing. The basic concept: Take something you'd normally consider a positive "earning" or "savings," and flip it into a loss you want to avoid. His example:

I wonder if a gym membership might be even more motivating if you received a daily email updating you on the wasted dollars you'd spent by not working out in the last n days.

Which is completely possible with future-mailing services or organisational tools like Sandy . How would you (or have you already) motivate yourself using loss avoidance instead of non-threatening positives? Share your theories and techniques in the comments.

Motivate yourself with "loss aversion" [43 Folders]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles