Two years ago on Lifehacker, you learned how to install a motherboard and CPU, wipe your hard drive and install Windows from scratch, and then applied nifty Windows tweaks to your newly-built PC.
One year ago, you copied TV shows to your iPod, synchronized Greasemonkey scripts across computers, organized your PDF library with iTunes, migrated your iTunes library from PC to Mac (and back again), and downloaded our homegrown text substitution application, Texter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink