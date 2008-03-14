Fix Desynchronized Video and Audio with VLC

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you've spent hours ripping a DVD or downloading a video just to find—when all's said and done—that the audio and video aren't matching up, reader Will suggests using video-Swiss-Army-knife VLC's desynchronisation feature to sync up the audio.

In the VLC Preferences, click on Audio and then tick the Advanced options checkbox; there is an Audio desynchronization compensation setting that allows you to set a positive or negative time delay between the video and audio tracks in milliseconds. I find unsynchronized video/audio unbearable, and have been known to delete files without watching them for it. It never occurred to me that there would be such a simple solution!

Will points out that you need to stop and start the movie each time you make an adjustment, but if you've been banging your head against the wall over poorly synced audio, VLC can make quick work of it. Thanks Will!

  • oceanover @OceanOver

    We have used this method to compensate for lip sync problems that can result from playing out the audio direct from the PC to a local stereo receiver and streaming the video over the LAN to a networked display.

    However, we need a way to dynamically delay the audio based on the effect of other network activity on the LAN which causes video lag.

    For example, normally the video takes around 500ms longer to reach the screen than the audio. Setting the delay is fine to begin with, but as the movie progresses, and suprious network activity occurs, the video can fluctuate between 1000ms down to 250ms away from the audio, rendering it nearly unwatchable.

    Is there a way to have the audio automatically sync itself as the load on the LAN changes? (Eg. program pings itself continually and adjusts the audio delay accordingly?).

    This would be amazing!

  • Joey Guest

    That would indeed be sweet. Sounds like a cool script, but i think it would depend on whether that setting can be changed in VLC via command line. After that, I would think anything would be possible. As long as you know how to write/code it. Have you ever thought about creating a new VLAN and putting just the video server on it and the PC that you are streaming to? I don't know your setup and this could prove to be a pain to move the PC to the video VLAN every time you want to stream video. You could try etherchannel to double (or more) the throughput of the trunks. You could try dedicating a VLAN and also a switch to Video so the video stream not only wouldn't have to be routed, it would not have to use more than one network device. I don't know if this is a one- or multiple-building setup. But if multiple-building, you probably have extra fiber pairs running between them. Use those pairs with transceivers on either end to convert to and from copper and fiber. like that you can extend to the next building without going through another switch. Thus avoiding traffic congestion on the building's switches. Anyways good luck.

