Firefox Quick Search for Lifehacker.com?

Dear Lifehacker,
I'm trying to make a keyword search bookmark for Lifehacker.com in Firefox, but it's not working. In the address bar, I can type
http://lifehacker.com/search/myterm/ and it'll search for "myterm" but when I make a quick search bookmark for this, using
http://lifehacker.com/search/%s/, I get a "Bad Request" error since Firefox doesn't replace the
%s with the actual search term. All my other keyword search bookmarks work great. Am I doing something wrong?
Signed,
Desperately Seeking Quick Search
Dear Desperately,
You're not doing anything wrong; whether it's a Firefox or Lifehacker problem, it's true that the correct bookmark for a site search (
http://lifehacker.com/search/%s/) does not work in Firefox 2.0.0.1.1.2. (It does, however, work in Firefox 3 Beta 4, which leads me to think it's a Firefox issue and not our crackhead site. Surprising, I know.)
My advice to you, O Searcher of Lifehacker, is to skip our site search entirely and use Google instead. Bookmark the following URL:
http://www.google.com/search?&q=site:lifehacker.com.au+%s
Once you do that, go to the new bookmark's properties, and set a keyword. Then, you should be able to key up to Firefox's address bar (Ctrl+L on Windows) and type
yourkeyword your search terms to find Lifehacker posts on any topic.
AU - if you need to search old Lifehacker archives (before the AU days!) then drop the ".au".
Sorry for the Firefox 2 quick search problem. Here's three more useful Lifehacker quick searches you might want to try out as well.
Love,
Lifehacker
