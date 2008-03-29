Firefox Extensions Now Easier to Find

Mozilla launches the new and improved Firefox Add-ons web site, which includes unapproved extensions in search results (and marks them as "experimental") and smartly detects which extensions are compatible with your version of Firefox. [via]
