Find Books You'll Love at BookLamp



Web site BookLamp analyzes books by writing style, recommending new books you might liked based on how closely they match your previously loved reads, very similar to how music web site Pandora suggests new music you may like based on style.

Do you like Stephen King's It, but thought it was too long? The technology behind BookLamp allows you to find books that are written with a similar tone, tense, perspective, action level, description level, and dialog level, while at the same time allowing you to specify details like... half the length.

The video above demonstrates the technology behind BookLamp, and while the service is still rather young and currently has a limited selection (it's still in beta), it seems to have potential. If you give it a look, let's hear how well it does matching your tastes in the comments.