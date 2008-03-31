Find and Edit Registry Keys with RegScanner

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: RegScanner, a free Windows utility, makes it easier to find registry keys and make quick edits to them. We've offered up a fair share of registry hacks over the years, and many of them, if you used Windows' built-in regedit tool, require browsing through a lot of directory trees to get to the right key. RegScanner offers more advanced search features (inside strings, by date modified, and more), but the real value is in a menu function—"Open Clipboard Text in Regedit." Simply copy the long key name from a how-to site or elsewhere, open RegScanner, and this function will lead you right to the key. That alone is pretty helpful, but the additional tweaks and settings you might find make it a nifty tool. RegScanner is a free download for Windows systems only.

RegScanner [via The How-To Geek]

