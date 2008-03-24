Find Actually Good E-cards at SomeEcards

What, you gave up on ever finding an e-card web site that isn't totally cheesy and/or riddled with Flash ads and annoying jingles? Cheeky e-card site SomeEcards may change your mind. There you'll find gems that read things like "Carpe diem before the glaciers drown us" and my two Easter favourites, "Please join us for Easter dinner unless you've already committed to Satan" and "Adorable candy will help distract us from the astounding horror of a man being nailed to a cross." Not all of them are this good, but the few that are make it worth the visit.