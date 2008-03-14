Find a Job with RSS Feeds

The Productivity Portfolio blog has a great walk-through on how to create a collection of personalised RSS feeds to show any new jobs that pop up on eight popular or specialised job search sites, including Craigslist, CareerBuilder.com, and previously mentioned site Indeed. Even if RSS feeds are old hat for you, you might not know just what each of the major job-finding sites offers in localised, career-specific searches. Have you ever found a job through an RSS ping or email alert? Have a better way of not missing that potential next career? Share your story in the comments.