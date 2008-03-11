Filter Your RSS Subscriptions with Google Reader Filter

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: Google Reader Filter is a free Greasemonkey user script that takes a list of user-defined keywords and automatically highlights any items in Google Reader whose contents match any word in your matchlist. The script's filtering does not remove posts from Reader, so you won't miss any content—you'll just have your attention drawn more closely to the matching items with the highlighting (though clearly a toggle option to truly filter matches would be useful). Google Reader Filter is free to install, requires Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension. I had mixed results with it, so let's hear how it works for you in the comments.

Google Reader Filter [Userscripts via Google Operating System]

