Firefox with Greasemonkey: The FriendFeed by Service Greasemonkey script does just what it sounds like, filtering results in your FriendFeed by service. The one pervasive concern lodged against FriendFeed when we reviewed it earlier this week is that FriendFeed introduces too much overflow with its all-in-one stream. With the FriendFeed by Service script installed, you can filter your feeds by service so you can see at a glance, for example, what music your friends are into on Last.fm or what bookmarks they made in Del.icio.us. FriendFeed by Service is free, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey.

Greasemonkey Script: Filter FriendFeed by Service [Internet Duct Tape]

