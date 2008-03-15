Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fill Out Web Forms Conveniently with InFormEnter

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Some browsers let you set up auto-complete information for all the Name/Address/City/Password forms you fill out on a regular basis, but often with a "do it all or don't do it" functionality. Free Firefox add-on InFormEnter is a better implementation of that automated function. The add-on automatically places small icons next to every form space, but you'll likely want to turn that off and use the right-click functionality to fill in data from any of the profiles you can fill out—nice for creating anonymous personas for sites you don't quite trust. InFormEnter is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.

InFormEnter [Firefox Add-ons via Demo Girl]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles