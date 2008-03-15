Fill Out Web Forms Conveniently with InFormEnter

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Some browsers let you set up auto-complete information for all the Name/Address/City/Password forms you fill out on a regular basis, but often with a "do it all or don't do it" functionality. Free Firefox add-on InFormEnter is a better implementation of that automated function. The add-on automatically places small icons next to every form space, but you'll likely want to turn that off and use the right-click functionality to fill in data from any of the profiles you can fill out—nice for creating anonymous personas for sites you don't quite trust. InFormEnter is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.
