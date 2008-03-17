FairUse DVD Ripper Free for a Limited Time



AU UPDATE: Looks like it's too late to grab this - their site is showing a "509 - Bandwidth Limit Exceeded" message. Windows only: Grab a free copy of the normally-$20 DVD ripper FairUse Wizard 2, which converts DVDs to video files playable by a slew of devices. Back up your DVDs to your computer or watch 'em on your iPhone/iPod touch, AppleTV, Zune, Xbox 360, PS3 or TiVo with FairUse, which automatically rips and compresses the DVD using the DiVX, XViD, or H.264 codecs. FairUse can detect multiple television episodes on a DVD, too. For more tools like FairUse, check out our Top 10 free video rippers, encoders and converters. FairUse is a limited-time free download for Windows XP and Vista, and the FAQ says it works fine in Linux under Wine.