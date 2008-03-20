Facebook Adds Privacy Controls

Just because your Uncle Joe joined Facebook and you added him as a friend doesn't mean you can't upload photos from the keg party. Facebook just added finer privacy controls to the network which let you expand access to your info to friends of your friends, and exclude friends on a name by name basis from particular bits of information. To see the new privacy controls, log in to Facebook and on the privacy page, go to Profile, and click the "Edit Custom Settings..." link.
