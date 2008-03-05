Extend Your Right-Click Menu with FinderPop

Mac OS X only: Freeware application FinderPop adds tonnes of new and useful functionality to your Mac's context menus through a highly configurable preference pane. FinderPop's main goal is to make it quick and painless to navigate, copy, move, and alias files across your filesystem through the context menu, but it does much more than that . Unfortunately FinderPop is an app that takes a little time to get your head around, but it's also an app that you could imagine being blown away by if you were watching someone who was really good with it. FinderPop is freeware, Mac OS X only.