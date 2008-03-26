Mozilla encourages add-on development with Extend Firefox 3 competition

Mozilla has launched a contest to encourage developers building add-ons for Firefox 3. There are two main categories — one for new add-ons built to use some of the new features in Firefox 3, as well as one for the existing add-ons which will be ported to the final release of Firefox 3.

Prizes include travel and accommodation to a Mozilla Developer Day of the winner's choice, anywhere in the world, and various bits of evelopment gear, including a Macbook Air.

Entries close at 11:59pm Pacific Time on July 4th, 2008, and will be judged by a panel of (unnamed) experts.

[via Wired]

