Explore the Universe with Google Sky



Star gazers rejoice! The newly launched Google Sky maps the universe from your browser. If you already loved Google Earth's addition of Sky, now you can enjoy the same eyes-on-the-sky mapping on the web. Like Google Maps but pointed in the other direction, you can navigate the planets and constellations or check out other great educational overlays, like the podcast overlay. We could already head to the moon and Mars with the previously launched Google Moon and Google Mars, but yay for the sky! The internet's looking like a great place for the amateur astronomer.