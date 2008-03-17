Evernote takes note of handwriting, photos and more



Noteclipping web service Evernote got an interesting writeup over at the Wired Compiler blog today. You may have used it before - it originally launched as a Windows app - but it's now available in Mac web and mobile versions. I was intrigued because it looks like it has some very cool image recognition capabilities - for example the ability to read handwriting or recognise words in pictures (so searching for the word Ninja will turn up a photo of a billboard with "Ninja" on it, for example). Another cool thing is that the service gives you a unique email address for uploading content to your Evernote account - anything you email will be automatically added to your default notebook.

You can see some of the cool features in the video above. I've applied for the beta - so if I get in I'll write up some more detailed notes on what it's like.

Evernote offers a backup for your brain [Wired Compiler blog]

